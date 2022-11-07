'Succession' Star Dasha Nekrasova Has Faced Controversy Throughout Her Career — Here's What She's up To

Dasha's acting career began in 2014 in a web series called Cotton. She would go on to star in several different shorts and independent productions before landing roles in high-profile series like Mr. Robot in 2019.

In 2018, she started up her own podcast called Red Scare, a "cultural commentary podcast" which she hosts alongside Russian-American cultural writer Anna Khachiyan.

She also provided voice work for the critically acclaimed video game Disco Elysium.