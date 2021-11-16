Greg the Egg Is Scrambling for His Inheritance Money on 'Succession' — Will He Even Get a Dime?

Greedy Greg is gleefully waiting to inherit a chunk of Ewan's millions. After Ewan found out that his grandson started working for Waystar, however, he wasn't too happy.

Ewan gave his grandson an ultimatum in Season 2: Stop working for Logan or kiss hundreds of millions in inheritance money goodbye. He bet on sticking with Waystar, hoping Ewan would have a change of heart in the future. Past-Greg's decision proves to be a faulty one in Season 3, Episode 5.