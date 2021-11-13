A new Dateline special about Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell promises to provide even more insight into this bizarre and tragic case centered around the deaths of three people. Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have both been charged with murder and are currently awaiting trial. However, this case is fraught with bizarre twists and turns with very little straightforward information. One might think Vallow would be in jail, but that's not the case. So, where is Lori Vallow today?Where is Lori Vallow today in 2021?In May 2021, Vallow underwent psychological testing to see if she was fit to stand trial. Judge Steven Boyce, who is presiding over the case in Idaho, stated, "The completed assessment determined that at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment." While the prosecutors contested the report, the stay of the case remains until Vallow is deemed competent to stand trial.Despite disputing the report, prosecutors withdrew their objections in June 2021. According to ABC News, Lori was then "remanded into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for treatment 'to restore competency for trial' that will not exceed 90 days." The order of commitment further stated, "The court finds that the Defendant does lack capacity to make informed decisions about treatment and the Court finds that the Defendant is not dangerously mentally ill."Is Vallow still in a mental health facility?A judge extended Vallow's stay another 180 days after deeming her unable to stand trial due to her mental health. If, after that time is up, no progress has been made regarding her competency to stand trial, then another status conference will be held. During that time, the court will once again review her status and decide if she is fit to stand trial.Chad Daybell was set to stand trial in November 2021, but that has since been canceled with a goal of rescheduling for a later date. In Daybell's case, his mental health is not in question. There are currently multiple motions under consideration, including one regarding transcripts from the grand jury that have yet to be completed, a discovery that is still in process, and a motion to change the location of the trial.What will the 'Dateline NBC' special reveal?In an interview with KTVB7, Keith Morrison explained that we will see everything as it happens. We will get "a bird's eye view, a fly on the wall view of this story. It's like you've got all the materials that nail down things that you could only guess at in previous episodes." In the fifth Dateline special about this case, Morrison said we will now have access to text messages, emails, secret recordings, and will provide more information about their "true motivations."Morrison very seriously said, "You know, to me, it's always the immediacy of text messages that makes a big difference. When you can see someone behaving in real-time with intent then you're much more comfortable about understanding and reporting on what they did." He also claims that a lot of this material is just, in a word, bizarre.We will also see interviews with Charles Vallow's (Lori Vallow's first husband, who was killed by her brother, Alex Cox) two brothers, Bobby and Gerry Vallow. This is the first time they are speaking out since Charles Vallow was murdered. Alex Cox always claimed it was self-defense.Two years have passed since this case began, and it grows more haunting by the day. "This wasn't a situation that just evolved, it was planned, it was carefully orchestrated, it was one step at a time," said Morrison.\n\nDateline airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.