Lori Vallow Faces Two New Trials — Here's How To Keep up With Them Lori Vallow is serving multiple life sentences for the murder of her children. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 1 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET

Nicknamed the "Doomsday Mom" because of her extreme Mormon beliefs about the end of days amid the killing of her two children, Lori Vallow is already in prison but is headed back to trial. Only this time, it's for allegedly planning the murder of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow. But how can you watch Lori Vallow’s trial? It’s no secret that despite her convictions and other accused crimes, Vallow is of interest to plenty of true crime experts.

Vallow was not initially convicted in connection to her late ex-husband’s death. Instead, her late brother, Alex Cox, shot Charles but was never charged. But Vallow's charges regarding Charles involve the allegation that she planned out the murder. She was also charged with attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.



Where can you watch the Lori Vallow trial?

As with other trials where cameras are present to film the case live, Vallow's trial will not be filmed when jury selections are happening, which is from March 31 to April 4. After that, on April 7, according to East Idaho News, opening statements begin. The official trial in Arizona will take place from April 7 to May 9.

That range, however, could be shorter or longer, depending on how the trial progresses. East Idaho News also features a live stream on its YouTube channel. However, there is a 30-minute delay for all streams of Vallow's trial. While every media outlet is given access to the trial, they are to stream with a 30-minute delay. There are no court sessions on Fridays during the trial.



It’s unclear if Court TV will stream Vallow's trial on its YouTube channel once the trial officially starts after jury selections. However, given its continued coverage of Vallow's trials and crimes, it seems likely that you will also be able to stream the trial on its YouTube channel under the streams tab. There might also be live streams across social media as Vallow's trial begins on April 7.

Is Lori Vallow representing herself?

One reason why Vallow's trial for planning her ex-husband’s murder might go over the planned weeks is that she chose to represent herself. In a December 2024 proceeding, Vallow explained to a judge that, during her time in prison so far, she had studied "case law and criminal rules of procedure in the State of Idaho and Arizona, as well as federally." During a March 18 hearing, per Court TV, Vallow explained her limitations in accessing the right materials to prepare for her case.

Inside the courtroom for day 1 of Lori Vallow Daybell's jury selection. Judge Justin Beresky is on the bench, Treena Kay is on behalf of the state, and Lori's advisory attorneys are here. Lori is not in courtroom yet. No cameras for jury selection. Will post live updates here. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) March 31, 2025