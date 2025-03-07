Convicted Child Murderer Lori Vallow Was Once a Contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' Lori Vallow described herself as a great mom. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated March 7 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Access Hollywood; Facebook/Pretty Lies & Alibis

When it comes to competition, convicted killer Lori Vallow is no stranger to a little bit of low-stakes rivalry. Before she was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges, Vallow was a beauty queen. While married to her third husband, Joseph Ryan, Vallow was a contestant in the Mrs. Texas Beauty Pageant, per The Independent. During the pageant, Vallow was asked about motherhood. "Being a good mom is very important to me," she said. Years later, she murdered her two children.

Article continues below advertisement

Around the same time that Vallow was claiming to be a great parent, she competed in another event that required her to call upon that beauty pageant charm. In April 2004, Vallow was a contestant on Wheel of Fortune during the long-running game show's 21st season. What is it about killers, though she wasn't at the time, and competition shows? (We're looking at you, Rodney Alcala.) Here's what we know about Vallow's time spinning the wheel.

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Vallow won a good chunk of money on 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Thanks to the internet, we were able to find the full episode of Wheel of Fortune featuring Vallow. It was uploaded to Facebook by the Pretty Lies & Alibis true crime podcast, who snagged it from WheelRob. It's tempting to look at this episode through sinister eyes, knowing what we know now, but the reality of the situation is Vallow was very bubbly and fun on the show.

When Pat Sajak gets to Vallow, he asks how she's doing and she couldn't be more ecstatic. He calls her Lori Ryan, and says she's a hairstylist from Austin, Texas. "That's right, the best," says Vallow. "How's the hair in Austin?" asks Pat. "It's good," she chirps back. "Austin is a happenin' place." After Pat suggests the hair looks good because of her, Vallow agrees.

Article continues below advertisement

Just like in the beauty pageant, the subject of Vallow's family is brought up. "I have a wonderful husband named Joseph at home who is watching our two beautiful children, Colby who is 7, and Tylee who is 1," replies Vallow. The same year this episode was filmed, Vallow filed for divorce from Ryan, claiming he was abusing their children. This led to Vallow's brother physically assaulting Ryan by tasing him in the heart in front of Tylee.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Vallow win the big prize on 'Wheel of Fortune'?

The first two rounds are toss-up rounds. Vallow didn't win either of them. In fact, she had no money going into round two, which is the Jackpot Round. The Prize Wedge was a ski trip to Park City, Utah worth $7,845. A trip to Utah would have been great for Vallow, a lifelong Mormon. She started out by losing a turn, then went into round three flat broke.