Home > Television > Jeopardy! Why Do Some TV Stations Air 'Wheel of Fortune' After 'Jeopardy'? Inside the TV Schedules By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 5 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@Jeopardy/@WheelOfFortune

If you’ve ever traveled between states, you might have noticed a curious difference in TV schedules. In some places, Jeopardy! airs before Wheel of Fortune, while in others, Wheel of Fortune comes first. Caitie Delaney perfectly summed up the vibe difference when she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wheel is the much-needed mental warm-up for Jeopardy!”

Article continues below advertisement

But why the varied airing order? The answer lies in the local programming decisions made by individual TV stations, based on what works best for their audience and market.

Article continues below advertisement

Some TV stations air ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after ‘Jeopardy!’ because of viewership patterns.

One key factor behind these varying schedules is that Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are syndicated shows. That means local TV stations have control over when they air their programs, and they often base their decisions on local viewership patterns and what best fits their overall lineup.

In some areas, such as in New York, stations find that airing Jeopardy! first keeps audiences tuned in for the following lighter, more relaxed Wheel of Fortune. This strategy creates a balance, as viewers first engage in trivia and then unwind with word puzzles. But other stations may prefer airing Wheel of Fortune first to attract a wider audience early in the evening. The order depends entirely on local preferences and which show draws higher ratings at specific times.

Article continues below advertisement

I didn’t know this reality existed. For my entire life it’s been Jeopardy THEN Wheel. Frankly, I have adapted. Ready at 7pm for the arduous Jeopardy game, and then unwinding with a relaxing few rounds of Wheel — Aaron Siegel (@AaronDSiegel) September 4, 2024

Another reason for these scheduling differences comes down to what’s known as the “prime access” time slot. This is the hour leading into prime-time programming, which is valuable for TV stations. Both shows have traditionally aired during this time slot. However, stations have the flexibility to decide the order based on what maximizes viewership.

Article continues below advertisement

Some stations choose to lead with Wheel of Fortune to draw in a broader audience with its more casual gameplay. Afterward, they air Jeopardy! to keep viewers tuned in, knowing that Jeopardy! appeals to those looking for something more intellectually stimulating.

Yeah for the entire run of both shows, it's been Jeopardy first and Wheel second... the solution is simply to not watch Wheel, because it's laughably bad even if Jeopardy isn't the lead-in. Can't see one more person in a service uniform buy a U — 🥥🌴COCONUT TO GO🌴🥥 (@brianvan) September 4, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ have been syndication partners since the 1980s.

Although Jeopardy! has been on the air longer than Wheel, it didn’t become a nightly syndicated series until the 1980s, alongside Wheel of Fortune. Wheel found success in syndication after its 1983 premiere, so Merv Griffin, who created both game shows, decided to sell Jeopardy! to the same distributor, King World Productions.

The Merv Griffin shows have been back-to-back partners ever since 1987 on most networks. But because they're in daily syndication with local networks, the network can choose the order of the two shows.

Article continues below advertisement

I feel as though Wheel is my reward for another tough episode of Jeopardy!, it reminds me that I'm still kinda smart. — Jessica (@NYCJessa) September 4, 2024