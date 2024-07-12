Home > Television Pat Sajak Is Coming out of Retirement for 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' will premiere on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. By Sara Belcher Jul. 12 2024, Updated 11:57 a.m. ET Source: ABC

With 41 years and more than 8,000 episodes of Wheel of Fortune under his belt, you'd think Pat Sajak would welcome his retirement with open arms.

In June 2024, the longtime game show host departed the show, bidding farewell to those who have tuned into the evening program for decades. But it seems that Pat may not be ready to say goodbye to the franchise just yet. Is Pat coming back to Wheel of Fortune?

Pat Sajak will return as the host of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.'

While Ryan Seacrest is still slated to take over the hosting role on Wheel of Fortune, Pat has decided to come out of retirement just a month after starting it by hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. According to the press release for the show, shared by Today, this will be Pat's “final spin” on the show, suggesting this may be just a single-season appearance.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will premiere on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. At this time it's not clear just how long the season will run. Pat gave Wheel of Fortune viewers a heartfelt goodbye during his final episode hosting, saying “It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun."