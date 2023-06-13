Home > Entertainment Pat Sajak Is Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' — Who Will Replace Him as Host? Pat Sajak is leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' after 42 years as the host. Many viewers wonder who will replace the long-running host of the show. By Joseph Allen Jun. 13 2023, Published 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Somebody has some huge shoes to fill. On June 12, 2023, Pat Sajak announced that he was retiring from his duties as host of Wheel of Fortune, bringing an end to his 42 years representing the long-running game show. Following the news of his retirement, many viewers wanted to know why Pat chose to leave.

Even as fans of the show reflect on Pat's departure, though, they were also wondering who might replace him on the show. We know that Jeopardy! took its time finding a permanent host to replace Alex Trebek, but will things go more smoothly for Wheel of Fortune?

Who will replace Pat Sajak as host of 'Wheel of Fortune'?

Pat has been hosting Wheel of Fortune for so long that it's hard to imagine anyone else taking over the job. However, someone is going to have to step in. Here are a few potential hosts who seem like good candidates.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady has long been in and around the world of game show hosting, and it may make sense for the host of shows like Let's Make a Deal and Don't Forget the Lyrics to take over for Pat.

LeVar Burton

Things didn't work out for LeVar Burton when it came to taking over as the permanent host of Jeopardy!, but it seems possible that he could parlay his campaigning for that gig into a role on Wheel of Fortune.

Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan has parlayed his football career into a broadcasting career pretty effectively. He has long been one of the busiest men on TV, and his natural charisma could make him a great fit for the hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune.

Jeff Foxworthy

The long-time standup comic would likely be a pretty safe choice to host the show, having taken on similar duties to host Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? in the past. Of course, Jeff Foxworthy may also appeal to an older demographic that may overlap substantially with the show's most regular viewers.

Leslie Jones

It's a little off the wall, but Leslie Jones certainly has the charisma required to host a game show, and she isn't currently doing anything else. If Wheel of Fortune is hoping to appeal to a younger audience and ensure that it's on the air for a long time to come, Leslie could be an exciting option.

Any word on a new 'Wheel of Fortune' host is just speculation for now.

Although these hosts would all be excellent choices for one reason or another, for now, all we can really do is speculate who the new host may ultimately be. Pat only just announced his retirement, so it may take some time for the show to announce his replacement.

