What Does XL Week Entail on 'Wheel of Fortune'? The Term Indicates Extra Fun for Winners

The XL Week on Wheel of Fortune was a play on the Roman numeral for 40. Basically, in celebration of Wheel of Fortune's historic 40th season, the show hosted one week where 'extra lucky' contestants had a chance to win 'extra luxurious' prizes if they solved 'extra large' puzzles.

Per the official Wheel of Fortune press release for XL Week, contestants also had double the chances to win $1 million dollars in prizes when they spun the iconic Wheel of Fortune wheel.