Manuela Arbeláez
Is Manuela Still a Model on 'The Price is Right'?

By

Sep. 23 2021, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

The game show The Price Is Right has been a staple in households for decades. So many of us love seeing the excitement on someone's face when they realize they've been picked to be a contestant. And there's nothing better than guessing alongside them to see if we could have won all those prizes. Plus, let's not forget that announcer George Gray fills each episode with tons of energy.

Those who have been watching The Price Is Right consistently over the years are probably familiar with Manuela Arbeláez's face. She's been a model on the show for over 10 years, but recently, fans haven't been seeing her. So, what happened to her? Did she quit? Here's what we know.

What happened to Manuela on 'The Price is Right'?

As far as we know, nothing has happened to Manuela. Actually, she looks like she's been living her best life. Thanks to some Instagram posts, we see that she's on vacation. On Sept. 22, 2021, she posted a selfie on Instagram and tagged herself at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami. A few days prior, she posted another selfie on the platform and tagged One Hoteles, a chain with locations in Mexico.

Manuela Arbeláez
On top of being a model, Manuela is also a mom. She announced her pregnancy on The Price Is Right back in March of 2019. She and her husband Matt have a daughter named Tilly and she is their first child together.

On her Instagram Story, Manuela's got videos of her and Tilly on swings together and playing in a pool alongside a couple of friends.

Is Manuela still on 'The Price is Right'?

All signs say that Manuela is still modeling for The Price Is Right and it doesn't look like she's ready to leave. On Aug. 30, 2021, she posted a selfie on Instagram and tagged the show's sound stage. She's on its 50th season.

"What an honor to be a part of such an iconic show that’s been around for 50 YEARS," the caption says in part. "We filmed a very special Primetime show that airs on Sep 30th. You won’t want to miss this one so mark your calendars."

It's possible that Manuela isn't on The Price Is Right currently because she's on vacation. She hasn't publicly said anything about leaving. Plus, all of her social media bios and her IMDb indicate she hasn't left the show.

In fact, The Price Is Right actually gave Manuela a birthday shout-out on Instagram in September 2021. So it's possible that she's on vacation to celebrate the big day.

You can watch The Price Is Right on Weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on CBS and stream it on Paramount Plus.

