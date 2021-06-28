Twitter Freaked Out When a Contestant Won the Double Showcase on 'The Price Is Right'By Katie Garrity
If you ever stayed home sick from school (or work!), then you probably ended up watching the classic and legendary game show The Price Is Right. The show’s basic concept requires contestants to guess the prices of everyday grocery items in order to try to win grand prizes like cars and boats and tropical vacations.
At the end of each episode, two lucky contestants get to appear in the Showcase, which provides contestants with the opportunity to win an array of prizes if they guess the price of the cost of the entire showcase. Sometimes, contestants even win both showcases. How does that happen? We have all the details below!
Only two contestants make it to the showcase on ‘The Price Is Right.’
All of the contestants to make it past the initial round of The Price Is Right get the opportunity to participate in the Showcase Showdown. The Showcase Showdown takes place twice: at the end of the first half of the show, and then right before the actual showcase segment.
In the Showdown Showdown, contestants who have won their way up to the stage spin a giant wheel to determine how close they must come to $1.00 without going over. Whoever has the highest amount makes their way to the showcase.
Near the end of the show, the two winners from the first and second Showcase Showdown play in the showcase. The contestants are presented with a showcase of prizes. The top winner from the showdown then decides to either keep the showcase and place a bid or pass it on to the runner-up who then makes their bid.
Next, a second showcase is presented and the contestant who had not bid on the first showcase makes a bid. The contestant who has bid closer to the price of their showcase without going over wins the prizes in their respective showcase. So, how do people win both showcases?
Contestants need to have a super-close bid in order to win both showcases on ‘The Price Is Right.’
Back in 1974, if the winner of the showcase was less than $100 away from their showcase bid, they would automatically win the both showcases. From Season 27 and on, that amount was changed to $250. While a double showcase win on The Price Is Right is rare, that doesn’t mean it has never happened.
In fact, in September 2008, a man named Terry Kniess bid the exact amount of his $23,743 showcase. The show came to a screeching halt as producers assumed there was cheating going on, especially after Drew Carey’s less-than-enthusiastic reaction to the history-making bid. It turned out that Terry wasn’t cheating exactly. He and his wife had just worked the system to know the exact prices of the items featured on the show, memorized and studied them, and just hoped to make it on the show one day.
In 2021, a contestant won the double showcase, and Twitter went wild.
In a very rare instance, a contestant bid within $250 of his respective showcase and ended up winning both showcases. Twitter could not contain their excitement at the win. Many took the excitement as an omen for a good day to come for all. “The end of today's The Price Is Right was awesome. A double showcase winner. I haven't seen that in a long time. He was on the ground, slapping the floor, back to his feet, looking at the car, got in the boat, arms in air and screaming oh my God. Great to see such happiness,” one user wrote.
Another fan echoed, “Just watched a double showcase winner on The Price Is Right, now I’m gonna have a great day.”