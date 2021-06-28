Twitter Freaked Out When a Contestant Won the Double Showcase on 'The Price Is Right'

All of the contestants to make it past the initial round of The Price Is Right get the opportunity to participate in the Showcase Showdown. The Showcase Showdown takes place twice: at the end of the first half of the show, and then right before the actual showcase segment.

In the Showdown Showdown, contestants who have won their way up to the stage spin a giant wheel to determine how close they must come to $1.00 without going over. Whoever has the highest amount makes their way to the showcase.