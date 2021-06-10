The Ageless Manuela Arbeláez Has Been at 'The Price Is Right' for Over a Decade

For many Price Is Right viewers, model Manuela Arbeláez , 32, really made her mark back in 2015 when she accidentally gifted a contestant a car after mistakenly revealing the correct price in the Five Price Tags game.

She didn't lose her job over the gaffe, though. In fact, the Medellín, Colombia, native is celebrating nearly 12 years with the game show, and fans are eager to learn more about the gorgeous model, actress, and mother.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Manuela Arbeláez!