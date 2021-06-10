The Ageless Manuela Arbeláez Has Been at 'The Price Is Right' for Over a Decade

The Ageless Manuela Arbeláez Has Been at 'The Price Is Right' for Over a DecadeBy Pippa Raga
For many Price Is Right viewers, model Manuela Arbeláez, 32, really made her mark back in 2015 when she accidentally gifted a contestant a car after mistakenly revealing the correct price in the Five Price Tags game.
She didn't lose her job over the gaffe, though. In fact, the Medellín, Colombia, native is celebrating nearly 12 years with the game show, and fans are eager to learn more about the gorgeous model, actress, and mother.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Manuela Arbeláez!
Who is Manuela Arbeláez?
Born in Colombia, Manuela moved to New Jersey in 2006. Two years later, she became one of the finalists on Univision's unscripted beauty contest Nuestra Belleza Latina. That same year, she was picked as one of the five finalists in "The Price Is Right Model Search."
Though she didn't win the contest, Manuela made an impression on The Price Is Right's producers, who hired her to model for the series in 2009. Manuela has been at the game show ever since, and also got to test her acting chops in a 2010 guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful.
Fans of pop music might recognize the Colombian beauty as well. She's appeared in Robin Thicke's music video for "It's in the Mornin'" as well as in Dirty Money's music video with Diddy (featuring Drake), "Loving You No More."
Who is Manuela Arbeláez's husband?
On Feb. 17, 2021, Manuela posted a video of her gorgeous Cartagena wedding celebration on Instagram, with the caption, "Happy 3-year wedding anniversary to my soulmate and best dancing partner."
Manuela married Boston native Matt Doherty in 2018, after the two met one night through mutual friends, according to Wiki Net Worth. However, the pair didn't quite click until the following day, when fate brought them both together again at a different friend's party. "They spent their day together at a house party, and Matt asked her [for her] cell number," the outlet writes.
Matt proposed in January 2017 at Big Sur's gorgeous Post Ranch Inn. "Man of my dreams doing man of my dreams stuff!" Manuela excitedly captioned a post of Matt down on one knee. "#YESBABYYES #engaged #isaidyes," she added.
Does Manuela Arbeláez have any kids?
In August of 2019, Manuela and Matt welcomed their first child into the world, daughter Matilda Margaret Doherty. "Welcome to the world my perfect little angel!" Manuela captioned a photo of her newborn. "Daddy and I are the luckiest parents."
These days, the family of three are living the dream in Los Angeles, where Manuela frequently posts photos of herself enjoying the sun and the outdoors in the company of her beloved husband and daughter.
"Thanks for making me a mom, little girl," she wrote on her Instagram page to celebrate her second Mother's Day in 2021. While her husband Matt doesn't have a public Instagram account, it seems from Manuela's posts that these three make up an absolutely adorable family.
Be sure to follow Manuela on Instagram for posts of her gorgeous family life, as well as for the occasional promotion and giveaway! She sold us on some really comfy blankets almost immediately.