Adam Sandler Directs 'The Price Is Right' — but He's Not *That* Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler Directs 'The Price Is Right' — but He's Not *That* Adam SandlerBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Updated
When you think of The Price Is Right, it's inevitable that Bob Barker comes to mind. The game show has been on since 1972, and every episode is just as good as the one before it. That said, dedicated fans are wondering about what goes into the show... and their curiosities go far beyond just the host of the series. That said, many are asking: Who directs The Price Is Right? Scroll down for everything we know!
Who directs 'The Price Is Right'?
The current director of The Price Is Right is a man named Adam Sandler. However, fans should not confuse him with the popular actor and comedian, Adam Sandler. They are not the same person!
The Price Is Right's Adam Sandler began directing episodes in 2012 and officially became a director of the show in 2013. He is also a co-executive producer of the series.
Most of Adam's IMDB credits include The Price Is Right, as well as a slew of the show's special airings. He is also currently the director of a video game called Granny Simulator.
Before Adam took the directing reigns in 2013, there were a plethora of directors before him. Marc Breslow directed from 1972–1986, Paul Alter from 1986–2001, Bart Eskander from 2000–2009, Rich DiPirro from 2009–2011, Michael Dimich from 2011–2012, and Ryan Polito from 2012–13.
Ever since Adam took the job, however, fans have taken to Reddit to question if the actual actor Adam Sandler, who is known for films like Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, Uncut Gems, and more, is the director the show.
"It's not the same Adam Sandler, just a guy with the same name," one user noted. Another added: "Funny coincidence since Bob Barker was in Happy Gilmore."
"Don't ya think that if you are even remotely involved in the entertainment industry and you share a name with a Mega-Star, you should change your name, at least for professional purposes...weird," another suggested.
Who hosts 'The Price Is Right'?
In case you don't know, you now know that the iconic Bob Barker no longer hosts the game show. The 96-year-old hosted the series from its debut in September 1972 all the way until his retirement in June 2007 (that's just about 35 years!). Actor and comedian Drew Carey, 61, took over as host on Oct. 12, 2007 (re-runs from Bob's final season were played that entire summer). Drew remains the host of the show today, so this is his 13th year in the position.
Is 'The Price Is Right' still on television?
Yes! Believe it or not, after nearly 50 years, The Price Is Right is still on television with new episodes. The game show is currently in its 48th season, and the series has aired over 9,000 episodes in total. To catch new episodes of the show, hosted by Drew, head to CBS weekdays at 11 a.m.
So yes, to answer your question, The Price Is Right is still the only show to watch when you're home sick from work or school...