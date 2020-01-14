Adam Sandler Directs 'The Price Is Right' — but He's Not *That* Adam Sandler

When you think of The Price Is Right , it's inevitable that Bob Barker comes to mind. The game show has been on since 1972, and every episode is just as good as the one before it. That said, dedicated fans are wondering about what goes into the show... and their curiosities go far beyond just the host of the series. That said, many are asking: Who directs T he Price Is Right? Scroll down for everything we know!

Who directs 'The Price Is Right'?

The current director of The Price Is Right is a man named Adam Sandler. However, fans should not confuse him with the popular actor and comedian, Adam Sandler. They are not the same person! The Price Is Right's Adam Sandler began directing episodes in 2012 and officially became a director of the show in 2013. He is also a co-executive producer of the series.

Source: Getty Images Adam Sandler is to the far left.

Most of Adam's IMDB credits include The Price Is Right, as well as a slew of the show's special airings. He is also currently the director of a video game called Granny Simulator. Before Adam took the directing reigns in 2013, there were a plethora of directors before him. Marc Breslow directed from 1972–1986, Paul Alter from 1986–2001, Bart Eskander from 2000–2009, Rich DiPirro from 2009–2011, Michael Dimich from 2011–2012, and Ryan Polito from 2012–13.