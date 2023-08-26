Home > Entertainment Former 'The Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Has Died at Age 99 Game show host Bob Barker, best known for hosting 'The Price Is Right,' has died at 99. What was his cause of death? Here's what we know. By Anna Garrison Aug. 26 2023, Published 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Just a few months after Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shared a health update on the former The Price Is Right host, Bob has died at the age of 99. The television personality and his family celebrated Bob's milestone 99th birthday on Dec. 12, 2022.

Despite numerous health problems over the years, including a stroke, prostate surgery, skin cancer, and more, he remained remarkably healthy until his death. What was Bob Barker's cause of death? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Source: Getty Images

What was Bob Barker's cause of death?

On his 99th birthday, Bob's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet revealed to Fox News Digital that he was in "very good health for his age" and only taking one prescription medication. She said, "And his health care or anyone who comes in to see him, they'll say, 'Well, we'd like a list of his medications.'" "I'll say, you know, let me just show you the bottle," Nancy added.

Nancy also noted, "So, he does not take anything for blood pressure, cholesterol, the umpteen other things that most people take as they grow older. He's in very good health for his age and his humor is still in good shape. He's had a very charmed life." She attributed Bob's good health to his vegan-meal replacement diet, which she encouraged after he fell into ill health. Nancy also said Bob was on collagen supplements.

Source: Getty Images

Sadly, Bob died on August 26, 2023, according to his according to his longtime publicist. Currently, his cause of death has not been made known to the public. Bob has received an outpouring of tributes from his friends and fans.