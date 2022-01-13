'The Price Is Right' Has Been on for 50 Years and More Than 9,000 Episodes

Did you know that the longest-running game show in TV history is The Price is Right? The show boasts more than 9,000 episodes, beating out both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! The show has been on for so long and become such a part of our lives, that many grown fans have nostalgic memories of mornings at grandma's house or sick days from school when they'd hear THAT iconic line...

"Come on down, you're the next contestant on The Price Is Right!"