The Highest One-Day Total on 'Jeopardy!' Is a Ridiculous Amount of Money

There's a kind of big-shot romance that's associated with some of America's most popular game shows. That just one day, a bunch of useless trivia and factoids you've collected in your brain over the years would somehow conflate together through your life's experience, a la Slumdog Millionaire , and through a perfect confluence of events, you'd win a big cash prize.

And while there are plenty of popular game shows like Wheel of Fortune and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and the always lovely The Price Is Right, you just can't leave a program like Jeopardy! out of a list of top iconic game shows.

But what's the biggest one-day total that's ever been accrued by a single contestant in the show's storied history?