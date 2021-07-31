The Highest One-Day Total on 'Jeopardy!' Is a Ridiculous Amount of Money

The Highest One-Day Total on 'Jeopardy!' Is a Ridiculous Amount of MoneyBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 30 2021, Published 9:37 p.m. ET
There's a kind of big-shot romance that's associated with some of America's most popular game shows. That just one day, a bunch of useless trivia and factoids you've collected in your brain over the years would somehow conflate together through your life's experience, a la Slumdog Millionaire, and through a perfect confluence of events, you'd win a big cash prize.
And while there are plenty of popular game shows like Wheel of Fortune and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and the always lovely The Price Is Right, you just can't leave a program like Jeopardy! out of a list of top iconic game shows.
But what's the biggest one-day total that's ever been accrued by a single contestant in the show's storied history?
What's the biggest 'Jeopardy!' one-day total?
That distinction belongs to a man, nay, a trivia maven in the presence of mere mortals by the name of Roger Craig, who managed to earn a whopping $77,000 in a single night. Roger had accumulated $47,000 by the time the final question rolled around, which gives contestants the ability to bet a specific amount of their money (all of it, if they like) on the merit of their answer.
Roger had $47,000 in the bank when this question popped up.
His answer? The Bridge on the River Kwai, and he bet $30,000 and walked away with a $77,000 total, beating out the previous one-day total best of $75,000, a record previously held by Ken Jennings. You can watch the show's historic moment, which has yet to be topped (as of this writing) below:
Who is the next 'Jeopardy!' host after LeVar Burton's stint is over?
There's a huge social media rally to try and get the Reading Rainbow star on the series as the show's permanent host. LeVar hasn't been shy about his intentions either. He tweeted that in 2013 that Jeopardy! was the only game show he had ever wanted to host.
Fans have been petitioning strongly online, reminding one another to watch the show live and DVR it in an attempt to boost the Nielsen ratings associated with LeVar's run on the show. Stronger ratings would suggest a greater viewership interest and could play a huge factor in both the network and Jeopardy!'s production team in deciding who will take over Alex Trebek's place.
CNBC's David Faber will take over the reins from LeVar, and he will then be followed by sportscaster Joe Buck. The show's production team hasn't announced when they will pick a permanent replacement, but as of now, the host who managed to pull in the most consistently high ratings has been Ken Jennings, followed by Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards.
Who would you like to see take up Alex's mantle as the host of the long-running American game show series? Just don't say Gary Busey, as he has his own pet court show to deal with.