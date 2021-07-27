If 'Jeopardy' Picks a Permanent Host Based on Ratings, Here Are the Frontrunners

If 'Jeopardy' Picks a Permanent Host Based on Ratings, Here Are the FrontrunnersBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 27 2021, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
It's always a trip whenever a longtime TV personality makes their exit from a series, whether it's that character you really loved in a drama, or a host of your favorite game show. Tragically, Alex Trebek, who is synonymous with Jeopardy!, lost his battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020.
The show has since featured a slew of guest hosts, who've all honored Alex in their own way. But fans have been wondering: When will the series have a permanent host?
When will 'Jeopardy!' have a permanent host again?
Jeopardy! is an American tradition. There are folks out there who love to wind down at the end of the day with an episode of the game show. Since there are basically daily episodes of the trivia program, there's been ample opportunity for production to "test" different hosts to judge a myriad of factors.
There are audience reactions, as well as the reactions of hosts themselves to see how their momentum changes or dips, or increases throughout their respective tenures. Are they simultaneously comfortable in front of camera but are also working on establishing their own personal fingerprint? Can they get a unique host who isn't just reheating what Alex brought to the table, but are they managing to put more of themselves into a role that calls for a specific demeanor within the situation?
It's backbreaking work for those who want to be a great host, something that LeVar Burton expounded on himself in an interview with Good Morning America, where he shared a story about how his wife described his first time hosting Jeopardy! as "eh."
That fueled LeVar — the guest host from July 26 to July 30 — to put more of himself into the show. "I just went out there and tried to bring as much LeVar to the moment as I possibly could, and I'm hoping that that worked out better," he told the outlet.
So how/when will 'Jeopardy' pick a permanent host?
There's also the issue of Nielsen ratings: At the end of the day, network TV shows need to sell ad-time slots to turn a profit, and if one host is securing more ratings than another, production will likely factor that into their decision.
According to the ratings as reported on Next TV (as of July 19, 2021), it look like there could be some clear front-runners for the top Jeopardy! hosting spot (note: Burton's and Robin Roberts' numbers were not reported yet; figures are in the millions of viewers):
- Ken Jennings: 5.8-6.1 (6 weeks of hosting)
- Mike Richards: 5.9 (2 weeks of hosting)
- Katie Couric: 5.3-5.6 (2 weeks of hosting)
- Aaron Rodgers: 5.5-5.6 (2 weeks of hosting)
- Bill Whitaker: 5.2 (2 weeks of hosting)
- Mehmet Oz: 4.9-5.2
- Buzzy Cohen: 5.1 (2 weeks of hosting)
- Mayim Bialik: 4.9-5.1 (2 weeks of hosting)
- Savannah Guthrie: 4.7-4.9 (2 weeks of hosting)
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta: 4.7-4.9 (2 weeks of hosting)
Robin Roberts hosted Jeopardy! for a week from July 19 to July 23, and stated that Alex made the gig look a lot easier than it is. "I had butterflies. Nothing really rattles me anymore. I've been doing this such a long time. (But) I was nervous, and it felt good! It felt good to have those nerves," USA Today reported her as saying.
Of course there are several factors to consider with these ratings: It could be that there was an earlier spike in viewership because these were the first batches of episodes that were aired without Trebek as a host. Jennings was considered the early favorite for the gig, but many believe that "insensitive" comments he made in the past could've potentially tanked any hopes he had of hosting the program.
Other guest hosts slated for the 37th season after Burton's week is up are David Faber and Joe Buck.
Who has been your favorite host thus far?