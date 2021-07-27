If 'Jeopardy' Picks a Permanent Host Based on Ratings, Here Are the Frontrunners

It's always a trip whenever a longtime TV personality makes their exit from a series, whether it's that character you really loved in a drama, or a host of your favorite game show. Tragically, Alex Trebek, who is synonymous with Jeopardy!, lost his battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020.

The show has since featured a slew of guest hosts, who've all honored Alex in their own way. But fans have been wondering: When will the series have a permanent host?