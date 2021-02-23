Mike Richards Is the Producer-Turned-Host of 'Jeopardy!' for Two Weeks

In the time since Alex Trebek's untimely death on Nov. 8, 2020, the question regarding who will become the new host of Jeopardy! has been burned into the national consciousness, considering what big shoes the chosen individual would have to fill to keep up with Alex's legacy.

With the likes of multi-time show champion Ken Jennings already having helmed the show for some weeks in the wake of Alex's passing, it appears the show's producers are turning to other individuals to take on the role, namely one of their own.