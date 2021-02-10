Ken Jennings' Time as Guest Host of 'Jeopardy!' Will Reportedly End Soon

Filling in Alex's shoes is no easy feat, but Ken has proven that he can handle the job with poise and grace. And since his six-week stint initially kicked off on Jan. 11, 2021, he has won over many Jeopardy! fans.

According to Deseret News, Ken is getting ready to wrap up his hosting duties on Jeopardy! pretty soon. He is reportedly set to depart the show on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

The site also reports that throughout his tenure as a host, the ratings have been pretty impressive. "His debut week in January brought in an average of 10.3 million viewers — second this season only to Alex final week as host," the site shares.