Mike Richards, the New 'Jeopardy!' Host, Was Once Accused of Harassment

After a lengthy period featuring a slew of celebrity guest hosts following the death of icon Alex Trebek, it seems Jeopardy! has narrowed in on the person they want to take over the hosting job full-time. Mike Richards , who had served as Alex's producer on the show, is said to be near the end of negotiations to take on the role, according to reporting from Variety . At the same time, though, allegations from his past have returned to the spotlight.

Although people like Aaron Rogers, Levar Burton, and Ken Jennings all did guest-hosting stints in the wake of Alex's death, it seems that Jeopardy! ultimately decided to go with a less familiar face for the hosting gig. Mike may be less well known, but that doesn't mean he doesn't come with any baggage. As news of his potential hosting job began to spread, a decade-old harassment lawsuit also resurfaced.

The lawsuit also claims that another producer on the show walked in on Lanisha while she was in her dressing room and berated her while she was in her underwear. Lanisha eventually quit what she called her "dream job" because of the work environment. Before the suit was settled, though, Mike was dismissed and was not a part of the final agreement.

Mike, who currently produces Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, was sued in 2011 by a model working on The Price is Right, which he was producing at the time. Lanisha Cole claimed that Mike stopped speaking to her, and would only communicate with her only through "notes, messages, and intermediaries." She also claimed that he showed favoritism to another model, who he was reportedly in a relationship with.

The announcement of Mike has led to some controversy.

In part because of the long slate of guest hosts, many assumed that someone more well-known would eventually take on the responsibility of hosting the show. Even before it was revealed that Mike had been sued for harassment, many were upset because it seemed like the producer had chosen himself to host the show after holding what seemed like a lengthy audition process.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Alex was an almost universally beloved figure, his death also created an opportunity for a more diverse host to take over the show. Several of the guest hosts fit that bill, but Mike is yet another white man who may go on to host the show for decades to come. Offering someone who is not white and male the permanent hosting job would have been a signal toward progress and would have created a different kind of weeknight icon.