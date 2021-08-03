David Faber Is Guest-Hosting 'Jeopardy!' to Raise Money for Charity Much Like the Previous Guest Hosts

Financial journalist and Squawk on the Street co-anchor David Faber began his stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

With decades of experience to boast, David demonstrated a great deal of professionalism in his first episode as a guest host. As he briefly mentioned during his intro, he also appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy! in the past. So, how much does David's salary come to? How much is he set to receive for his work on Jeopardy!?