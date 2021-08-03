David Faber Is Guest-Hosting 'Jeopardy!' to Raise Money for Charity Much Like the Previous Guest Hosts

David Faber Is Guest-Hosting 'Jeopardy!' to Raise Money for Charity Much Like the Previous Guest HostsBy Leila Kozma
Financial journalist and Squawk on the Street co-anchor David Faber began his stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
With decades of experience to boast, David demonstrated a great deal of professionalism in his first episode as a guest host. As he briefly mentioned during his intro, he also appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy! in the past. So, how much does David's salary come to? How much is he set to receive for his work on Jeopardy!?
David Faber is a renowned financial journalist and the new guest host of 'Jeopardy!'
A renowned financial journalist, show host, and book author, David cemented himself as an expert during his nearly three-decade-long career. Between 2006 and 2012, he worked as a reporter on CNBC Documentaries, per IMDb. He also appeared on Squawk Box. Since 2012, David has served as the co-anchor of Squawk on the Street. So, how much is he set to receive for his work on Jeopardy!? How much does his salary come to?
With the gig, David is following in the footsteps of previous guest hosts like Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and LeVar Burton. Much like his predecessors, David is appearing on the show for charity. According to The Ringer, the creators of the show donate the equivalent of the total winnings accrued during a guest-hosting stint to a charity of the guest host's choosing. David revealed that he selected the Robin Hood Foundation.
David's first-ever day on the job garnered mixed responses from viewers. Some were excited to witness someone so driven in action, while those unacquainted with the CNBC host had to recognize that they didn't know all that much about David's work.
"Not too familiar with David Faber, but good luck to him this week," tweeted @Phil_Lemos.
Others took to Twitter to reveal that they liked David the most out of all of the guest hosts. Stars who also impressed viewers with their hosting skills include LeVar Burton, Buzzy Cohen, and, of course, Ken Jennings.
The creators of Jeopardy! are set to nominate a permanent host in the summer of 2021. It's understood that an announcement will be made after the last episode of Season 37 airs.
"The season wraps aired episodes in a week or two and then summer reruns," a source close to Jeopardy! told The Sun. "During that time the announcement will be made and new episodes will commence."
So, what's David Faber's net worth?
David has worked as a reporter, journalist, news anchor, show host, and newscaster in the past. He is also the author of several books, such as The Faber Report: CNBC's "The Brain" Tells You How Wall Street Really Works and How You Can Make It Work for You. His net worth is thought to be around $16 million.
David will serve as the guest host of Jeopardy! from Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, through Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.