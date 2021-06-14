Savannah Guthrie Makes an Impressive Amount of Money Each Year — Here Are the Details

As the next guest host to appear on Jeopardy!, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie faces tough competition.

Savannah will follow in the footsteps of media personalities like Dr. Mehmet Oz, who hosted several episodes in the spring of 2021, and CNN's Anderson Cooper, who also helmed a couple of episodes.

Fortunately, the broadcast journalist and attorney has decades of experience to draw on. How much does she make for her work on Today? How does it compare to her salary as a guest host on Jeopardy!?