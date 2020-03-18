'Today' Show Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Has a "Mild Sore Throat and Runny Nose"

Amid the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) outbreak, many Americans have been asked to work from home (if possible) as the country continues to push for individuals to quarantine themselves for the next few weeks as the number of positive cases continues to rise each day.

On March 17, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie revealed on social media that she was feeling a bit under the weather and would be anchoring the news program from the comfort of her own basement.