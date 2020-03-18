'Today' Show Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Has a "Mild Sore Throat and Runny Nose"By Gabrielle Bernardini
Amid the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) outbreak, many Americans have been asked to work from home (if possible) as the country continues to push for individuals to quarantine themselves for the next few weeks as the number of positive cases continues to rise each day.
On March 17, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie revealed on social media that she was feeling a bit under the weather and would be anchoring the news program from the comfort of her own basement.
So, is 'Today' Show co-host Savannah Guthrie ill with the coronavirus?
"Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house!" she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram. "In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose. This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses."
The 48-year-old added that she currently feels good and will probably be back to the NBC set in "no time." However, Savannah stressed the importance of being "extra cautious and caring of those around us" during these difficult times amid the worldwide pandemic.
The mother of two also added that her husband was acting as her producer and technician during their basement broadcast.
When co-host Hoda Kotb mentioned Savannah's absence, the currently quarantined host jokingly added, “Now we’re really socially distancing. ... Here I am, I’m working from home."
And, Savannah is not the only NBC staffer working from home amid the pandemic. Both Al Roker and Craig Melvin have been at home after news broke that an employee had contracted the virus.
“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19,” Savannah told audiences on Monday, March 16. “Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them, we promise to keep you posted."
At this time, both staffers are currently not experiencing any symptoms.
According to NBC News, the president of the network Noah Oppenheim told employees that the individual staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is currently being treated. The company is also "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and studio."
The Today Show continues to update viewers on the current pandemic.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
More from Distractify:
Why Did Tamron Hall Leave the 'Today Show'? The Real Reason Behind Her Exit
We’re Spilling Everything We Know About Emma Stone’s Super Secretive Wedding
Thanks to Coronavirus, Filming for 'The Bachelorette' Has Been Postponed