Why Did Tamron Hall Leave the 'Today Show'? The Real Reason Behind Her Exit

Fans were understandably shocked when, over two years ago, Al Roker announced that Tamron Hall would be leaving the Today show. The exit was sudden and quite controversial, especially considering that it happened shortly after reports that Megyn Kelly from Fox News was slated to join NBC. But fans are still wondering: What really prompted her departure?

Why did Tamron Hall leave the Today show? Tamron was reportedly in the middle of negotiating her contract because it was almost up. By that point, she’d already been with NBC for over a decade. Plus, she actually made history in 2014 as the first African American woman to co-anchor Today.

Was her exit connected to Megyn Kelly? Although NBC offered the 48-year-old journalist a contract to stay, she chose to leave just days after word got out that Megyn Kelly would be joining NBC to host an hour of Today. The timing was definitely suspicious, but the fan-favorite never confirmed that NBC's new addition influenced her decision.

Tamron noted that her choice to walk away was "tremendously difficult" and that she was presented an offer she "could not refuse." But in her personal statement, she explained: "The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

What has Tamron been up to since then? The former host actually gave birth to her first child, Moses, with her husband, Steve Greener, in April. However, she decided against sharing the news until she was eight months pregnant with him. She said: "I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors, too. I was terrified I would lose this baby and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news and after this pregnancy had gone so far.”

Thankfully, though, her baby boy (who has actually been nicknamed a "miracle baby") is healthy and thriving. However, becoming a new mom isn’t the only major thing that’s happened since she left Today.

Tamron's new talk show is one to watch. Tamron will be returning to our TV screens once again, but this time, as the host of her own self-titled talk show. In an interview, she explained that there would be "traditional daytime talk, like Mike Douglas, Merv Griffin, Rolonda Watts, Jenny Jones, and, of course, the great Oprah Winfrey. The kind of daytime shows that I fell in love with."