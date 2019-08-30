Leaving the 'Today Show' May Have Been the Best Thing to Ever Happen to Tamron Hall

Less than three years after her surprising exit from the Today Show, Tamron Hall is returning to television with her very own syndicated talk show — and fans are absolutely thrilled. The 48-year-old’s self-titled daytime program begins airing on September 9 and marks a new chapter for the former anchor, whose departure from NBC is still considered controversial.

Was Tamron Hall fired from the Today Show? The journalist decided to leave on her own after reports surfaced that Megyn Kelly would be taking her and Al Roker’s morning slot following her tenure at Fox News.

Tamron was reportedly in the process of renegotiating her contract when rumors surrounding her alleged demotion began making headlines. She chose to walk away after a decade with the network.

"The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful," she said at the time. "To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you." Though fans applauded her courage and conviction, Tamron recently told Parade that she wouldn’t have been able to quit a decade earlier if the same situation had presented itself. "Someone said to me, 'You were so brave doing that,' and I said, 'I disagree with that,'" the Texas native recalled.

"Every day there are people who are in jobs that they don’t feel valued in or appreciated at, or that they just don’t like. That doesn’t mean they’re not brave because they don’t leave. We have responsibilities. We live in the real world." But as Tamron puts it, hosting her own talk show was "an offer that I could not refuse."

Tamron Hall’s new show takes inspiration from Oprah. When asked what topics the program will cover, Tamron replied, "Life from beginning to end, and [including the] days when you decide it’s not working out. We’re going to include the audience, but it is truly traditional daytime talk."

She added, "The greatest to ever play the game of talk is Oprah Winfrey, but the idea of us talking will never go out of style." While she looked to the media mogul for guidance, Tamron ultimately hopes that her show rings "true" and "authentic" to the person she is. "Bill Geddie, my executive producer, our team, and I have decided that we won’t be defined by this tidy world or this tidy box that for some reason television in many cases has fallen into," she proudly stated.

Who is Tamron Hall’s husband? One thing viewers are eager to hear about on Tamron Hall is the host’s recent marriage to music executive Steven Greener and the birth of their baby boy, Moses.

Tamron revealed that she got pregnant during her very last round of IVF. But given her age, she was hesitant to announce the pregnancy and waited to reveal the news publicly until she reached the 8-month mark. The couple welcomed Moses in April and Tamron admitted that it’s been difficult adjusting to life as a working mom. "I’ve sat in the room and nearly been in tears, exhausted and also feeling that I’m not there as much as I should be," she explained.