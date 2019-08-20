Hoda Kotb Announces Her Return to 'Today' After Having the "Best Summer" on Maternity Leave

Hoda Kotb Announces Her Return to 'Today' After Having the "Best Summer" on Maternity LeaveBy Rebecca Macatee
Fans of NBC's Today are really missing Hoda Kotb! The beloved co-anchor has been on maternity leave since April 2019, but on August 20, Hoda made a big announcement: She'll be returning to Today on September 3, just after Labor Day!
So what happened to Hoda on the Today show? What message does she have for other working parents? Here's everything you need to know!
What happened to Hoda on the Today show? She's been on maternity leave!
On April 16, 2019, Hoda announced on Today that she adopted her second child, Hope Catherine Kotb. "I'm feeding her, and I can't believe it," the proud mom gushed. "I'm so happy she's here!"
Hoda's 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, was already embracing her role as the older sibling. As Hoda explained, "She was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister!'"
Hoda will return to Today after maternity leave on September 3.
On August 20, Hoda posted an Instagram video announcing her return. "Hi guys," she said with a smile. "I'm coming back to work! I'm going to be there on September 3, right after Labor Day. You guys, I'm so excited."
"Look, I'm not going to lie, this probably has been the best summer of my life with these two kids," she continued. "I've loved every second of it. But you know what else I'm going to love? Coming back to you guys!"
Hoda encourages other parents to take full parental leave (if they're able to).
In an exclusive interview with People, Hoda acknowledged, "I know I come from a place of incredible fortune… and [have taken] a maternity leave that is longer than most people are allowed to take. I’m on-my-knees grateful for that, because it matters to me. It’s not something everybody can do."
"I can't tell you how excited I am to go back, but at the same time, I feel like I didn’t miss this moment," she continued. “We all need to pay [our] bills and have insurance... we can’t take all the time we want. I get it. But I feel like if you can, and if you’re at a point where you feel like you can do it, you should do it."
Hoda is raising her beautiful little girls with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffrin.
On June 4, Hoda posted an emotional tribute to her boyfriend, Joel Schiffrin, on Instagram. "Yesterday marked 6 years with this incredible man," she wrote. "6 years... 2 children... 2 new jobs...1 grateful heart."
Do Hoda and Joel plan to get married?
In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hoda didn't directly answer the question of whether she and Joel have any plans to walk down the aisle someday. "Joel is not only a great life partner, and he will be with me the rest of my life, I have no doubt," she said. "He's an unbelievable father to Haley."
We have no doubt Hoda and Joel are both great parents to their girls! Tune in for Hoda's return to Today, Sept. 3. at 7 a.m. on NBC.
