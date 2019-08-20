Hoda Kotb Announces Her Return to 'Today' After Having the "Best Summer" on Maternity Leave

What happened to Hoda on the Today show? She's been on maternity leave! On April 16, 2019, Hoda announced on Today that she adopted her second child, Hope Catherine Kotb. "I'm feeding her, and I can't believe it," the proud mom gushed. "I'm so happy she's here!" Hoda's 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, was already embracing her role as the older sibling. As Hoda explained, "She was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister!'"

Hoda will return to Today after maternity leave on September 3. On August 20, Hoda posted an Instagram video announcing her return. "Hi guys," she said with a smile. "I'm coming back to work! I'm going to be there on September 3, right after Labor Day. You guys, I'm so excited." "Look, I'm not going to lie, this probably has been the best summer of my life with these two kids," she continued. "I've loved every second of it. But you know what else I'm going to love? Coming back to you guys!"

Source: Instagram

Hoda encourages other parents to take full parental leave (if they're able to). In an exclusive interview with People, Hoda acknowledged, "I know I come from a place of incredible fortune… and [have taken] a maternity leave that is longer than most people are allowed to take. I’m on-my-knees grateful for that, because it matters to me. It’s not something everybody can do."

"I can't tell you how excited I am to go back, but at the same time, I feel like I didn’t miss this moment," she continued. “We all need to pay [our] bills and have insurance... we can’t take all the time we want. I get it. But I feel like if you can, and if you’re at a point where you feel like you can do it, you should do it."

Source: Instagram

Hoda is raising her beautiful little girls with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffrin. On June 4, Hoda posted an emotional tribute to her boyfriend, Joel Schiffrin, on Instagram. "Yesterday marked 6 years with this incredible man," she wrote. "6 years... 2 children... 2 new jobs...1 grateful heart."

Source: Instagram