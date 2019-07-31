It Appears Kathie Lee Gifford Is Doing Just Fine Without 'Today'

Kathie Lee Gifford said goodbye to Today in April, and fans of the hit NBC talk show have been missing her bright and cheery energy every morning at 10 a.m. But since the TV personality kissed her co-host, Hoda Kotb, goodbye earlier this year, viewers are wondering: What happened to Kathie Lee Gifford? Scroll down for everything we know about her life now!

What happened to Kathie Lee Gifford? Nothing bad, so don't worry! Kathie chose to leave Today in April in an effort to focus on other projects, and she's been doing so ever since! “I’m in a state that I never dreamed I would be — I’m a widow, I’m an orphan, and I am an empty nester,” she said of her life a few months back on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “For the first time in my life, I have the time and the means to go and do anything I want to do.”

What is Kathie Lee doing today? One of those things was to get involved in movies, such as Then Came You. "That’s always been that dream in me to do movies,” the 65-year-old revealed. “So I wrote a movie last year — we’re looking for the right distributor right now. Wrote it with my friend Craig Ferguson, who’s one of the most brilliant people in the world.”

In addition, Kathie has also been working behind the camera with The God Who Sees. “I just directed my first short film in Israel two weeks ago,” she shared in April. “I’m just having the time of my life. I thought about it — I don’t want to be the one using my senior discount to go see a movie. I want to make the movie that the seniors are using their discount to come and see.”

Aside from work, by the looks of Kathie's Instagram account, she's been having a great time with friends and family, traveling, and enjoying her wine (you go, girl!) since her NBC departure. She also recently celebrated the engagement of her son, Cody, with whom she welcomed with deceased husband Frank Gifford. As far as we know, Kathie is not dating anyone at this time. Why did Kathie Lee leave Today?

Since Kathie broke the news to fans that she'd be leaving the talk show back in December, she's been saying it was to work on other projects. And she wasn't lying! "I have something to share with everybody. It’s bittersweet as these things always are, but I have been here almost 11 years. Thought I would stay one year. Something happened along the way and fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess and when it’s our 11th anniversary I will be leaving the Today show," she said at the time.

She continued, "I know. It’s an exciting time for me and I’m thrilled about the projects coming up, but it’s also hard is because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody here. I have been in this business 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give every day, four hours of live television five days a week."