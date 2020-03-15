We’re Spilling Everything We Know About Emma Stone’s Super Secretive Wedding

They met when she hosted SNL in 2016, and were confirmed to have a romantic connection in October 2017. Just over two years later, the pair was engaged in December 2019.

Emma Stone isn’t just Hollywood’s sweetheart anymore — she’s also the apple of Saturday Night Live writer and producer Dave McCary’s eye.

The couple announced the happy news via Dave’s Instagram account, showing off her Akoyo pearl and diamond snowflake motif engagement ring with a twisted platinum band.

But surprising no one, the notoriously private duo has been hush-hush about the details surrounding their big day.

Here’s what our super-sleuthing has turned up.