We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
do-celebs-have-coronavirus-1583980700570.jpg

It Turns Out Celebrities Aren't Immune to the Coronavirus Either

By

It all started when rumors of Harry Potter/Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus started circulating the internet (no, Daniel Radcliffe does not have coronavirus, but we'll get to that). Now, with the news of a Riverdale team member having coronavirus, people are starting to wonder...Are there any celebrities with coronavirus right now? After all, actors and musicians meet fans every day, and if they're not taking the extra precautions, that leaves a lot of famous people pretty vulnerable, right?  