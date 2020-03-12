It Turns Out Celebrities Aren't Immune to the Coronavirus Either

It Turns Out Celebrities Aren't Immune to the Coronavirus EitherBy Gina Vaynshteyn
It all started when rumors of Harry Potter/Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus started circulating the internet (no, Daniel Radcliffe does not have coronavirus, but we'll get to that). Now, with the news of a Riverdale team member having coronavirus, people are starting to wonder...Are there any celebrities with coronavirus right now? After all, actors and musicians meet fans every day, and if they're not taking the extra precautions, that leaves a lot of famous people pretty vulnerable, right?
As we were writing this piece, we were totally prepared to say "nope, no celebs have coronavirus," but unfortunately it was just reported that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus, and probably caught it when they were in Australia filming a movie about Elvis. We'll continue to update y'all on anymore celeb coronavirus cases (we hope there aren't more!).
But first: What happened with Daniel Radcliffe and the coronavirus rumors?
On March 10, a fake BBC News Twitter account shocked the world when they posted about Daniel Radcliffe's alleged positive coronavirus test. It didn't help that many reputable publications and reporters retweeted the false claim or covered the fake news themselves.
The Twitter account handle, @BBCNewsTonight, has been suspended, so you won't be able to find the original tweet on their page. The tweet stated, "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." There was also a link to the real BBC News Alerts page, but that landing page hasn't been updated since March 31, 2017.
Why do this? Buzzfeed got into contact with the original posters (who remain anonymous), and they shared their reasoning was because, "Deceiving other human's innocence by the numbers on a tweet. I would write a tweet right now but no one would believe it unless it has the right amount of numbers," one of the tweeters shared. They also stated they wanted to show how easily they could hide peoples' responses if they wanted to (Buzzfeed actually tried debunking the tweet, but the fake account hid the response — this is a new feature on Twitter).
And why target The Boy Who Lived?! "We needed someone who was famous but not famous enough to be unbelievable," one tweeter told Buzzfeed. "We [found] a celebrity that people care about but [didn't] really have relevant fame. People love Daniel Radcliffe as a childhood star, but he isn't popular on social media," another added. Luckily, the tweet was taken down pretty quickly. Plus, Daniel's publicist was fast to shoot down the rumors, anyway.
What about 'Riverdale'? The show paused production because crew member has coronavirus.
Warner Bros.Television confirmed that a "team member is currently receiving medical evaluation" and that the person has tested positive for coronavirus. At this time time, it's unclear who this individual is, or if they came in contact with any actors on set. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Riverdale (which airs on The CW) has "shut down production," currently happening in Vancouver.
Does that mean no more 'Riverdale' this season?
The show is filming its fourth season, and we don't know if this means Riverdale will have to go on hiatus for viewers.
Stay safe, everyone. Try to stay inside if you can (even if you're not sick) to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Wash your hands and don't touch your face. Celeb or not, we hope everyone who becomes ill with the virus recovers quickly.
