The Number of Influencers Testing Positive for COVID-19 Is Growing

"I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery. But there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system," he wrote on Instagram. "This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves and the people you love around you until we are all through this."