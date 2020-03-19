The Number of Influencers Testing Positive for COVID-19 Is Growing

The Number of Influencers Testing Positive for COVID-19 Is GrowingBy Anna Quintana
No one is immune to the coronavirus. Just like celebrities who are testing positive for COVID-19 every day, many social media influencers are also letting their followers know that they have contracted the virus.
Record producer Andrew Watt, who is best known for working with Post Malone and Camila Cabello, urged his followers to take the quarantine and social distancing seriously after spending weeks with flu-like symptoms that eventually became viral pneumonia.
"I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery. But there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system," he wrote on Instagram. "This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves and the people you love around you until we are all through this."
He continued, "To have the mentality 'I’m young, this can’t affect me' is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you. Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother. It’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team."
More social media influencers are coming forward as coronavirus positive.
Watt is not alone. Arielle Charnas, better known as Something Navy on social media, also spoke out after testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City.
"We are truly living in an unprecedented time, but if social media has shown us anything in the past couple of days, it's that we are all in this together," she wrote along with her symptoms. Arielle also revealed that her husband was also feeling sick and her entire family is quarantined. Luckily, her two young daughters are not sick.
Don't be like influencer Ava Louise.
Unfortunately, social media brings out the worst in people, which is the case for controversial TikTok star Ava Louise. The 22-year-old influencer started the "coronavirus challenge" on the platform after she filmed herself licking the toilet seat on an airplane.
"I can’t get coronavirus... just like the gays rich blonde b---hes are IMMUNE," she said shortly after going viral. "Coronavirus only kills you if you use Facebook." Sigh.
The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is also asking influencers for help.
While appearing on Good Morning America, Dr. Adams asked influencers to use their influence for good — and urge their young audiences to stay inside.
"What I really think we need to do ... is get our influencers," he said. "We need to get Kylie Jenner, we need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying."
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
More from Distractify:
There's a Ton of People Who Actually Believe Corona Causes the Coronavirus and Won't Buy It
10 Hilarious Memes Prove Gen X Was Born to Handle the Coronavirus