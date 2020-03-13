Beauty Influencer Sophie Hannah Shares Tips for Aspiring Influencers (EXCLUSIVE)

Beauty influencer Sophie Hannah is best known for her Instagram TV videos depicting her colorful makeup looks or step-by-step hair-dying tutorials. She describes herself as "self-taught, with a little bit of help with Google," and her content as "experimental... bold and brave."

Since she went full-time with her social media channels four years ago, her following has increased tenfold, expanding from a community of 100,000 when she first quit her job to 1.4 million now.