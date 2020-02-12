We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
who-is-jaclyn-hill-dating-1581546423745.jpg
Source: Instagram

Beauty Influencer Jaclyn Hill Has Been Happily Coupled up for Over a Year

By

The YouTube community was shook when Trisha Paytas published several videos and photos featuring cosmetics guru Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Jon on her Instagram stories in December.

The pair could be seen making out and cuddling in the clips, and under a since-deleted post on her feed, Trisha wrote, "Can't wait to get pregnant tonight @jonhill822 I F$&KING LOVE UUUUUUUUU." 

Fans were worried about how Jaclyn would react to the duo’s apparent fling, but the 29-year-old has fully moved on since her 2018 divorce.