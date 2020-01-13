NikkieTutorials Reveals She Is a Trans Woman in a Powerful YouTube Video

With more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube, a similar number of followers on Instagram and a reputation as a makeup expert, Nikkie de Jager aka YouTuber NikkieTutorials belongs among the ranks of Jeffree Star, Jaclyn Hill, and Patrick Starrr. After a botched collection in 2017 with TooFaced , NikkieTutorials apologized to her fans and she came back stronger than ever.

She rounded off an enviable 2019 with her new fiance, Dylan , and it seemed like nothing was going to stop her from having the same success in 2020. When trolls threatened to reveal something about the vlogger that she had been keeping private, she posted a powerful video.

Is NikkieTutorials transgender? We have the details on what she said in her video.

NikkieTutorials posted a video on Jan. 13 entitled, "I'm Coming Out." The title was only the tip of the iceberg, as NikkieTutorials addressed her identity and why she decided to open up about it now.

Is NikkieTutorials transgender?

Nikkie opened up her video by saying that it would be incredibly serious and personal. She explained that she had been keeping a part of herself private since her career began, but that someone was threatening to expose it. "That chance was taken away from me," she said about choosing when she wanted to share her secret. She said that she wanted to take control of the narrative, and finally reveal this piece of information on her own terms.

"I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am. I want to talk about a part of myself that makes me me," Nikkie continued."When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means I am transgender. Now — it feels so surreal saying this — filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing." Nikkie went on to say that she hopes her admission will allow others to feel comfortable enough to be open too.

"This world needs us," she said about the trans community. "We need to accept each other. We need to respect each other. But, most of all, we need to hear each other and understand." Nikkie continued her video by saying that she wanted her viewers to embrace all types of people. She also wished that they would all learn to have self-love. "The time for you to love yourself and to express yourself the way you truly feel is now," she said.

Nikkie went on to elaborate on her trans journey, by saying that her mom thought she was expecting a girl when she was pregnant with Nikkie. "Little did she know that she was," Nikkie joked. "It was a surprise to my mom, and a surprise to me once I had a brain to think with."

She explained that throughout her childhood, she was often confused as to why she had to present as male. She didn't want to wear pants or keep her hair short, and she knew from an early age that this identity wasn't who she was.

"All of me was girly," Nikkie said. "My mom knew immediately that I was either going to be gay, or a different type of story." She got emotional when discussing how her mom was always supportive of who she was. By the age of 6, Nikkie said that she was growing her hair out. A year later, she began to wear dresses and more feminine clothes to school. Her teachers supported her all along the way, which she said was crucial to her feeling accepted and encouraged.