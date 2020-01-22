Who Blackmailed Nikkie Tutorials? The YouTube Star Opened Up About Coming Out

Nikkie went on to say that she had decided to "take back her own power." And her eloquent coming-out was seriously powerful.

"I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am. I want to talk about a part of myself that makes me me," she continued. "When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means I am transgender. Now — it feels so surreal saying this — filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing."