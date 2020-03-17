10 Hilarious Memes Prove Gen X Was Born to Handle the Coronavirus

Somewhere in between the Baby Boomers and Millennials are the Gen Xers , born between 1965 and 1980. That puts them in the 40- to 54-year-old age group, and there are about 82 million in the U.S. alone.

Every generation has its stereotypes, and here’s what Gen X is known for. They’re the MTV generation, super into TV and Facebook, and nostalgic AF.