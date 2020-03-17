10 Hilarious Memes Prove Gen X Was Born to Handle the Coronavirus

10 Hilarious Memes Prove Gen X Was Born to Handle the CoronavirusBy Kate Brierley
Somewhere in between the Baby Boomers and Millennials are the Gen Xers, born between 1965 and 1980. That puts them in the 40- to 54-year-old age group, and there are about 82 million in the U.S. alone.
Every generation has its stereotypes, and here’s what Gen X is known for. They’re the MTV generation, super into TV and Facebook, and nostalgic AF.
And apparently spent a lot of time taking care of themselves as kids while their parents were off at work. That’s why they’re known as latchkey kids — self-sufficient and capable, but often overlooked.
Gen Xers are just out here raising families and caring for their aging parents. They’re said to be shaped by the “end of the Cold War, the rise of personal computing, and feeling lost between the two huge generations.” Sounds stressful.
Like every other demographic out there, this group has its own special response to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. And with that comes plenty of A+ GenX coronavirus memes — so many, in fact, that #GenX is trending on Twitter as the generation comes together in solidarity.
We’ve rounded up some of the best out there, and you’re so welcome.
1. Bueller...? Bueller...?
Gen Xers are hardcore about wanting people to know that, in a weird way, this is their moment. Sure, feeling prepared for something always feels rewarding.
But a pandemic? Whatever, we're not here to judge.
2. It's evolution.
It's all about embracing the isolation, this Gen Xer shares, and he's happy to show other generations just how to do it. Bonus points for heavy Breakfast Club victory vibes.
3. Screaming cat, modified.
Is it even a meme list if the viral screaming cat doesn't appear, at least in part? This one is probably our favorite. And we'll take a martini, please.
4. Activate!
The excitement in this post is contagious. Trending on Twitter, it talks about GenXers coming out while staying in, and people were here. for. it.
5. Born ready.
Many of the most-liked #GenX tweets mixed a healthy dose of nostalgia and badassery, drawing enough attention to get liked and shared thousands of times. That's GenX power!
6. Crack that whip!
Okay, yeah. These guys definitely appear ready for battle. But they're not Coronavirus Warriors; they're Devo, the band behind songs like "Whip It" and "Satisfaction" (which are now stuck in our heads).
7. Suddenly cured.
Okay, there are some epic music-themed GenX Coronavirus memes and this one is probably our favorite. It's clever, hilarious, and seriously, who doesn't love The Cure?
8. Here we are now, entertain us.
Well, this meme definitely entertained us, harping on the idea that GenX knows best and has been prepared for this kind of thing all along. (Again, not sure if that's the best claim to fame, but we'll let 'em have it.)
9. In Bowie we trust.
This is what happens when your favorite David Bowie song ("Modern Love") makes perfect sense during this modern-day pandemic. Was the man ever wrong?
10. Shake it off.
This gif and caption sums up exactly how Gen Xers everywhere are feeling right about now.
