21 Actually Funny Coronavirus Memes to Cheer You Up

21 Actually Funny Coronavirus Memes to Cheer You UpBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Yes, it might feel like it's too soon to be joking about the coronavirus, but listen. We get that coronavirus is serious (114,230 people have been affected and 4,005 people have died from it to date), but non-stop panic is also not helping anyone out. We have to get through this thing together, and one of the best coping mechanisms is humor. Especially internet humor! These coronavirus memes will distract you from the latest scary numbers and stories and remind you that you're not alone here.
Most of us are at least a little bit nervous about the spread of coronavirus and what that means for our health as well as economy, but in the meantime...scroll through these coronavirus memes and laugh a little.
1. TFW you don't have the vaccine for coronavirus, so you hoard toilet paper instead.
Toilet paper doesn't solve anything, and neither does panic! So let's all calm down.
2. Hiya, Georgie.
What happens when Stephen King makes a joke.
3. Are you regretting that you didn't vote for Elizabeth Warren now?
Not to get political or anything...
4. This is how wide-spread panic works!
Do. Not. Panic.
5. Are we all just really gross and it just took the coronavirus to expose that truth?
Come on, y'all. We need to be washing our hands all the time, anyway!
6. Also see: crystals and green juice.
Unfortunately, there have been no known cases where coronavirus has been cured by essential oils, crystals, or green juice. Yet!
7. Coronavirus means nobody is traveling? HELLOOOO cheap vacation!
Turns out, a pandemic is the best vacation hack!!!
8. Cannot. Stop. Thinking. About. Touching. Face.
Now we can't stop doing it.
9. Love a good Pokemon meme.
But really, people. Stop traveling if you're sick! That should be a general rule, too.
10. Some of us are taking extra precautions.
Well, you can never be too safe?
11. When you need to go to a dealer to find some hand sanitizer.
Is hand sanitizer more valuable than oil now?
12. Might as well be a panic button for all the events cancelled.
Will Coachella be next? Yikes!
13. Hey, total isolation doesn't sound that bad when you put it this way.
Sounds like a good time, tbh.
14. This is the kind of propaganda we need!
Now THIS makes sense.
15. Okay, if you want a really dark meme, here you go.
Remember — we're just joking.
16. This is hella dark, but we were ALL thinking it when we learned about the infected Amazon employee.
Still no word about that, but hey.
17. Peter Porker says, "Wash your hands!"
So cute though!
18. At least someone is having a good time!
The economy is imploding, but at least a few companies are doing just fine.
19. Again, not really sure how these people with corona have the stamina!
Nooo more travel!
20. Don't worry, this one is totally not true, but we are always down for some John Wick humor.
See? We wrote about it here.
21. Millennials!! Stop making these jokes!!
It's basically all our fault. JK. It's not. Really.
