21 Actually Funny Coronavirus Memes to Cheer You Up

Yes, it might feel like it's too soon to be joking about the coronavirus, but listen. We get that coronavirus is serious (114,230 people have been affected and 4,005 people have died from it to date), but non-stop panic is also not helping anyone out. We have to get through this thing together, and one of the best coping mechanisms is humor. Especially internet humor! These coronavirus memes will distract you from the latest scary numbers and stories and remind you that you're not alone here.