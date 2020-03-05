Woman Replaces Costco Item Cards With "Magic Item Descriptions" to Troll Coronavirus Worriers

Not only that, but the trade show for the spectacle was cancelled as well, leaving a lot of vendors very angry. Different school administrations are putting parents on high alert, and now, more than ever, people are being urged to wash their hands and practice good hygiene. Because we guess it takes the threat of a worldwide pandemic to get our filthy species to do so.

It all seems like over-reactionary hypochondria on a mass scale, but that doesn't mean we can't have fun.

Like this woman is.