Source: BBC

Coronavirus Panic Caused Couple to Telecommute to Their Own Wedding

Joseph Yew and Kang Tang arrived home to Singapore from a trip to China a few days before their wedding. But because of the coronavirus outbreak, guests were wary of attending. Rather than cancel the wedding or reschedule, Joseph and Kang had the party as planned — only they weren't there.

They live-streamed in via video to chat with their friends and family. They made their toasts and speeches over video from a hotel room in the same hotel where the party was being held. "We thanked the guests for coming and told them to enjoy the dinner," Joseph told the BBC.