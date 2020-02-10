We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
james-potok-1581358032977.png

This Wannabe Influencer Got a Plane Turned Around After He Pretended to Have Coronavirus

By

There are bad jokes. And then there are people who pretend to have the Coronavirus as a "prank."

Wannabe social media influencer James Potok made an attempt to go viral by standing up on a plane to tell passengers he might have the Coronavirus, hoping to stir a reaction from those on the plane.

Instead, he ruined the flight for those on board — and he's not really that sorry about it.

James stood up on a plane to Jamaica and said he wasn't "feeling too well."

On a WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica, James apparently stood up and announced — while filming with his phone camera — to the passengers on the flight that he wasn't feeling well.

According to Toronto City News, James said to the passengers "I just came back from Hunan province, the capital of the coronavirus…I'm not feeling too well. Thank you," before sitting back down.