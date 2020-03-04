We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
pokemon-go-1583359484545.png
Source: Twitter

'Pokémon GO' Implements New Feature for Those Affected by Coronavirus

By

The coronavirus has been rapidly spreading internationally, with many countries and communities affected encouraging people to stay inside to avoid potential exposure.

Even Pokémon GO, the gaming app that was created to encourage people to go outside more, has implemented new features to allow those in areas affected by the virus to avoid potential infection.

'Pokemon GO' is allowing players to fight indoors for Legendary characters, likely due to the coronavirus.

The premise of Pokémon GO involves a lot of walking outside. While walking, you find new Pokémon to catch, can participate in raids and gym battles, and hatch eggs with the distance you've walked.

But most communities are encouraging people to avoid going outside as much as they can to prevent potential exposure to the spreading virus. Wuhan, the city where coronavirus originated, is on lockdown and people don't leave their houses unless it's completely necessary.