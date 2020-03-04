The Arnold Classic Is "Canceled" Because People Are Being Babies About the Coronavirus

Hey, remember when swine flu was the plague ready to destroy all of humanity and thrust us into an apocalyptic scenario where your credit score will no longer save you? What about avian flu? Or mad cow disease? Or ebola? The list goes on and on and it seems like the media cycle has its newest darling disease to send morons into a tizzy of knee-jerk idiocy and the purchase of ineffectual face-masks: the coronavirus.

And this virus is why the Arnold Classic is now canceled.