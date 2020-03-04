We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
why-is-the-arnold-cancelled-2-1583338703428.jpg
Source: Getty

The Arnold Classic Is "Canceled" Because People Are Being Babies About the Coronavirus

By

Hey, remember when swine flu was the plague ready to destroy all of humanity and thrust us into an apocalyptic scenario where your credit score will no longer save you? What about avian flu? Or mad cow disease? Or ebola? The list goes on and on and it seems like the media cycle has its newest darling disease to send morons into a tizzy of knee-jerk idiocy and the purchase of ineffectual face-masks: the coronavirus.

And this virus is why the Arnold Classic is now canceled.

Taking precautionary measures, like washing your hands, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and staying away from sick people is a great way to combat the coronavirus... or the regular flu... or you know, it's just good to do that on a daily basis anyway and not be a dirty loser.

But there are serious fears about the virus spreading, and a lot of different sporting events and mass gatherings are being canceled to help stymie the virus' spread.