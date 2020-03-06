Does Vodka Kill the Coronavirus? Why Vodka Is Flying Off the Shelves

You know, as the coronavirus spreads, we've been talking a lot about the false information that TikTok has been spreading . From the scary (please don't drink bleach) to the downright stupid (please stop trying to use a water bottle as a face mask), TikTokers have been spreading lies left and right that can get people into a lot of trouble.

So much so that groups like the World Health Organization actually had to start posting on TikTok to address the horrifyingly bad advice being sold on the app.

But, to be fair, one rumor that's in serious need of debunking didn't come from TikTok. It came from reputable news sources. Publications like Good Housekeeping and USA Today are printing retractions and corrections after accidentally spreading information that vodka can be used to kill the coronavirus.