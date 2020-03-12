Two Utah Jazz Players Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus — Find Out Who They Are

Within just a few hours of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus to be a pandemic on March 11, there were several national changes made in the United States in an attempt to minimize personal contact and to slow the spread of the virus. Travel from Europe to the U.S. was suspended for one month, beginning on March 13 at midnight, and the NBA suspended the season indefinitely because a player tested positive for coronavirus.

Plus, America's favorite movie dad, Tom Hanks, and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed that they both have the virus too.

Which NBA player has coronavirus? Read on to find out why the NBA suspended its season and which players have reportedly tested positive for the virus.