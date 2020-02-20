Allen Iverson Has Struggled With Personal Issues, but He's Still an NBA Legend

Long before the LeBron James and Stephen Curries of the NBA, there were superstars like Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson , who left their lasting marks on the sport. So when the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 16 paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who was also an NBA living legend until his tragic death, it wasn’t surprising to fans that Allen was in attendance to pay respects to the late basketball star while reconnecting with other NBA players.

Some of those who watched the game and subsequent tribute couldn’t help but wonder why Allen left the NBA and if it was because he was sick or something less out of his control, given his thinner appearance at the All-Star game. After more than 10 years in the NBA, Allen stepped down in 2011 and he hasn't gone back, but he has still kept the sport, and other players over the years, close to his heart.