We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-1205142134-1583976907225.jpg
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Does Tom Hanks Have Coronavirus? Actor Confirms That He and His Wife, Rita Wilson, Have Tested Positive for the Virus

By

A global coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 100,000 infections around the world. Some people are understandably concerned by the virus, which is most dangerous for the elderly and those with severe health conditions.  

But for many, concern has given way to panic. In many stores, toilet paper and other essentials are selling out as people stockpile goods out of fear for global supply chains. 