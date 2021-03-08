Tom Hanks Has Four Kids — but Two of Them Aren't With Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks Has Four Kids — but Two of Them Aren't With Rita WilsonBy Megan Uy
Mar. 8 2021, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
We all have our favorite Hollywood couples, but there's a specific duo that we think everybody — hands down — just absolutely adores: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The two have been married for 32 years and have gone through many ups and downs together.
Last year, Tom and Rita were some of the first public figures to be diagnosed with COVID-19. They had undergone treatment and quarantine in Australia because they were already there for a performance Rita did at the Sydney Opera House and for production of Tom's Elvis Presley biopic.
The couple were able to recover and travel back to the U.S. and have been doing well since.
And with their 33-year marriage anniversary coming up, it only felt right to delve into their relationship more. Let's take a moment to get to know their children. You might be familiar with one of them as they've frequented the big screen just like their father. You also might be surprised to learn that there are also stepchildren involved in their family too.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have two children together.
The celebrities met on the set of the show Bosom Buddies, where Tom was a regular for two seasons and Rita had guest-starred for an episode. "Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied," he revealed to GQ about the first time they met.
And from there, it was sort of history for them.
The first time they made their debut as a couple, Tom was still married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes, who he ended up divorcing before he tied the knot with the actress and musician. Tom and Rita went on to have two kids together: Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.
Chet, who is 30 years old, is an actor and rapper who has appeared in works like Your Honor, Empire, Shameless, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Their youngest son, 25-year-old Truman, works behind the scenes and has held production roles within the camera and electrical department in well-known projects like West Side Story, Black Widow, and Charlie's Angels, according to his IMDb page.
Tom Hanks has two other children from his previous marriage.
In his first marriage with Samantha — who passed away in 2002 to bone cancer — the Oscar-winning actor had two kids: Colin Hanks, who is now 43 years old, and Elizabeth Hanks, who is 38. Colin has a long list of accolades, which includes starring in films like Orange County, King Kong, The House Bunny, The Great Buck Howard, and the Jumanji film series. As for television, he's been seen in Roswell, Band of Brothers, Dexter, Fargo, and more. Elizabeth is also an actor, producer, and writer.
The Hanks family — including all four kids — seem to have a great relationship. They've been pictured together walking down the red carpet as a unit at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020, where Tom received the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Tom and Rita are also grandparents. They have two granddaughters, Olivia and Charlotte, from Colin and his wife, Samantha Bryant, and another, Michaiah, from Chet.