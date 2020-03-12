Tom Hanks' Son, Chet, Is Doing Just Fine, Despite What You Might Think

Tom responded to Chet's videos by telling Entertainment Tonight, "As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally. You support them every step of the way." Chet credits the birth of his daughter, Michaiah (who was born April 2016) for keeping him clean.

"There's a part of you that knows that you need to make a change, but you can't really shut the door on your life and just move on to a new chapter. For me, it took something drastic happening, like becoming a father," Chet told Entertainment Tonight in 2018.