Tom Hanks' Son, Chet, Is Doing Just Fine, Despite What You Might Think

Although Tom Hanks' 29-year-old son, Chester (Chet) Hanks has garnered a decent amount of negative attention over the last several years, it seems like the actor and rapper has been doing quite well recently, despite his parents' recent Coronavirus diagnoses — stay tuned for an update on the Big actor's son.

Why do people care so much about Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks?

Although Chet has been in the spotlight for his addiction to alcohol and drugs, he's notoriously private, so any public appearance is headline-worthy. Back in 2015, Chet (who used to go by Chet Haze) told his fans on Instagram video, "A couple months ago I was selling coke until I couldn't even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack. If I can change, you can change. There is a solution."