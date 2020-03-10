Memes Mocking People for Hoarding Toilet Paper Due to Coronavirus Is the Newest Trend

It's no secret that the majority of human beings are miserable and are often looking for any excuse to totally give up on having a happy life, electing instead to living out fear-dictated lives filled with bitterness.

While that might seem like an extreme statement, just look at how excited everyone gets when the first whiff of a pandemic or end-of-the-world scenario starts making headlines.

Which is why I'm so grateful for these toilet paper Coronavirus memes.