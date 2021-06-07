Savannah Guthrie Plans to Let Her Children Choose Their Own Path With Faith

Savannah grew up in the Baptist church but she also plans to help her children learn about their father’s religion — Judaism. When it comes to how they are raising their kids in faith, she is leaving that up to them. “Here is what my husband and I have decided together: We are going to share and expose our children to faith, and when they grow up, it will be theirs to choose what their relationship with God looks like for them,” she explained.

She went on to explain that while she doesn't plan on teaching Sunday school or having long lectures with her children about the religions of the world, she does want them to know God's love.

“I don’t mean I’m holding a religious studies seminar, giving my kids some kind of daily lecture about the great religions of the world. They’re too little to understand, and also, that does them a disservice," she explained.