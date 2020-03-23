Savannah Guthrie's Salary Is Quite Impressive — Inside the 'Today' Star's Net Worth

Savannah Guthrie's Salary Is Quite Impressive — Inside the 'Today' Star's Net WorthBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
You may know Savannah Guthrie from NBC's Today Show, as she appears on the talk show every weekday. Ever since Matt Lauer abruptly left the series, Savannah has arguably become the most notable face on the show. That said, all her efforts with the network have fans curious about the 48-year-old's salary and net worth. Scroll down for everything we know about how much money Savannah Guthrie makes!
What is Savannah Guthrie's salary?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Savannah has an impressive salary of $8 million with a whopping net worth of $20 million. She's landed herself as one of the leading women for the network and for Today, however, she's not quite making Matt Lauer money just yet (he was allegedly making $20 million per year before his departure).
When comparing reports, it seems she's earning $1 million more per year than her co-host, Hoda Kotb, who took over Matt's seat upon his firing at the top of 2018.
So, how does Savannah earn her money? Throughout her career, she's worked for WRC-TV in Washington DC, as a legal correspondent for NBC News, and as a White House Correspondent.
In addition, Savannah was the co-host of MSNBC's The Daily Rundown. It wasn't until 2011 that she joined Today as a co-host of the third hour of the series (where she sometimes fills in today). In 2012, she replaced Ann Curry and took the co-anchor seat next to Matt. Ever since then, her career has taken off.
Some of her other TV credits include Top Chef, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Megyn Kelly Today, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Weekend Today, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Extra With Billy Bush, Entertainment Tonight, Megyn Kelly Today, NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, 1600 Penn, 30 Rock, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
Her education, she received a B.A. from the University of Arizona and a Juris Degree from Georgetown University Law Center, has also arguably contributed to her success.
In addition to being a very successful woman herself, she's also married to Michael Feldman, who, according to his LinkedIn, sounds like he's also quite successful. He's the founding partner and managing director of a communications consulting firm called The Glover Park Group, so, yes, they make quite the power couple.
Savannah is also a mom to two children, daughter Vale, 5, and son Charley, 3, with Mike. She's opened up in the past about how having kids later in life has made her able to balance work and play.
“I definitely have a good head on my shoulders, I am able to prioritize, and I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen,” she explained to People.
“Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids. We feel so lucky to have each other," Savannah added. We're wishing her many more prosperous years of success!
More from Distractify:
Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband? Meet Michael Feldman
Fans Are Convinced That Savannah Guthrie Is Pregnant Again
How Much Is Hoda Kotb Worth? Inside the 'Today' Star's Impressive Salary