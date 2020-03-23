Savannah Guthrie's Salary Is Quite Impressive — Inside the 'Today' Star's Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Savannah has an impressive salary of $8 million with a whopping net worth of $20 million. She's landed herself as one of the leading women for the network and for Today, however, she's not quite making Matt Lauer money just yet (he was allegedly making $20 million per year before his departure).

When comparing reports, it seems she's earning $1 million more per year than her co-host, Hoda Kotb, who took over Matt's seat upon his firing at the top of 2018.